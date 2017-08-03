A New Twist on Happy Hour: Beachfront Yoga

Yoga teachers David Segall and Mandana Mirabrishami will present a Gentle Flow Yoga class to unwind and de-stress after the work day at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 along the beachfront bike path on Cabrillo Boulevard at intersection with Calle Cesar Chavez.

Participants should bring a beach towel or yoga mat, water-bottle and a light sweater or jacket. A $10 donation is suggested.

This the first of a three-part series to showcase of a few classes Segall, Mirabrishami and other instructors will be presenting during a Costa Rica Wellness & Music Retreat Nov. 11-18.

The Aug. 15 yoga class will be accompanied by live acoustic music and is open to everyone with all levels of practice. The other two Santa Barbara classes are scheduled for Aug. 22 and 29.

After the class, at 6:30 pm, there will be a question-and-answer session and dancing to live music for those who'd like to stay and learn more about the Costa Rica Wellness & Music Retreat.

— Mandana Mirabrishami.