A Seat at Foodbank’s Table of Life Provides Food Security for Children Throughout Santa Barbara

With the goal of raising $250,000, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announces its upcoming 5th Annual Table of Life Gala, bringing together food and wine enthusiasts for an evening of indulgence, while supporting the Foodbank's critical efforts to teach nutritional health to children.

This year, the Foodbank is proud to honor Maryan Schall and Deckers Brands for their leadership and dedication to improving food security in Santa Barbara County. The Table of Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Stephanie and Jim Sokolove's Montecito estate.



The $250,000 the Foodbank hopes to raise will support one in five kids in Santa Barbara County — hungry children whose health is impacted by poor nutrition, childhood diabetes, obesity and lack of food literacy.

If the Foodbank meets its goal, it will help 50,000 children learn the power of good nutrition for a better future through a network of 300 nonprofits and programs.



The Foodbank's Feed the Future programs — Food Literacy in Preschool, Kid's Farmers Market, Backpack, Grow Your Own Way, Picnic in the Park, Teens Love Cooking and Healthy School Pantry — teach nutritional independence and health in children from infancy to young adulthood.

Practicing good health — including the importance of incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into one's diet — at a young age helps set a standard for lifelong nutritional decisions and advocacy. Tickets to the gala help ensure children in the community receive local, fresh produce and nutrition education year round.



The Sokoloves are steadfast Foodbank supporters and are again inviting the community to share an afternoon together at their home. Attendees will learn more about moving at-risk in Santa Barbara County from hunger into health.

The garden party will feature hors d'oeuvres, wine, cocktails, and a seasonal farm-to-table dinner by Chef Michael Hutchings and Christine Dahl. The event will be emceed by Palmer Jackson Jr., and will feature live music by the popular Doublewide Kings, and guest speaker Dr. Fred Kass, Center of Santa Barbara, as well as silent auction.



The 2016 Table of Life Gala is co-chaired by Ann Daniel and Nancy Sheldon, along with support from their host committee, including Michelle Apodaca, Marybeth Carty, Rebecca Goebel, Eva Haller, Palmer Jackson Jr., Jill Levinson, DC McGuire, Sarah Muzzy, Stephanie Sokolove, Nina Terzian, Judi Weisbart and Diane Zipperstein.



The Foodbank would like to recognize the sponsors of the 2016 Table of Life Gala for their generous financial contributions that make this event possible:

Silver sponsors: Deckers Brands, Jill and Neil Levinson and Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz, Maryan Schall, Missy and Chuck Sheldon and Nancy and Mike Sheldon and Stephanie and Jim Sokolove.

Bronze sponsors: Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Tracy and Mike Bollag, Marcy Carsey, Cottage Health, Christine And Bob Emmons, Sage Publications, Mary Lynn And Waren Staley, Heather And Tom Sturgess, and Venoco, Inc.

Patrons: Meg and Dan Burnham, Ann Daniel, Perry Gibson and Kenneth Kraus, Shelley and Rick Fogg, Vicki and Bob Hazard, Maia Kikerpill and Daniel Nash, Gerd and Pete Jordano, Chef Michael Hutchings and Christine Dahl, Dorothy Largay, Carl E. Lindros, Pamela and Daniel Macal, Montecito Bank & Trust, Mission Wealth, Carol and Stephen Olson, Pacific Coast Business Times, H. Smith Richardson III, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Jo and Ken Saxon, Jean Schuyler, Signature Parking, Barry Spector, Summerland Winery, The Tent Merchant, Wells Fargo, Kaye and David Willette and Village Properties.

To purchase tickets, visit: http://donate.foodbanksbc.org/tableoflife.

Visit www.tableoflife.org for full event details.

Jennifer Zacharias for The Foodbank.