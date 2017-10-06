A Sweet Anniversary for Chocolats du CaliBressan

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce invites community members to a ribbon-cutting celebration at Chocolats du CaliBressan, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 4193 Carpinteria Ave. The chamber’s monthly mixer will follow the festivities, 5-7 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting will honor Chocolats du CaliBressan owners Jill and Jean-Michel Carre’s 10th anniversary at the Carpinteria location.

“This is an opportunity to thank all the Carpinterians who tried, liked, loved, and came back time and time again for our unique chocolates” said Jean-Michel Carre.

Those attending the event will experience an energetic evening of networking, raffles, tours, and a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by guitarist Georg Quirin.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber provides networking opportunities that showcase the business community by bringing professionals together in an atmosphere conducive to increasing business leads.

The ribbon-cutting celebration is free. The mixer is $5 for members, $10 for non-members.

To register or for more information, visit carpinteriachamber.org, call 684.5479, or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.