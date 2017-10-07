Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Premier Bank Has Sweet Way to Give

Annual bake sale benefits Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Bibi Moezzi, center in yellow, with her team at TBCF Pacific Premier Bank bake sale.
Bibi Moezzi, center in yellow, with her team at TBCF Pacific Premier Bank bake sale. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Goddard for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | October 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For one day every fall, Pacific Premier Bank on State Street in Santa Barbara doubles as a pastry shop. On that day, dozens of bank staff members and clients come together in the lobby to sell their elegantly wrapped, freshly made sweet wares, for a cause.

All proceeds from the annual bank bake sale go to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a charity that supports families in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child battling cancer.

This year, the event raised a record $1,300-plus in that one day.

No one is prouder of the accomplishment than Bibi Moezzi. Pacific Premier Bank’s SVP/regional banking manager.

Moezzi also is vice chair of TBCF’s board. She first got involved with TBCF 15 years ago, when her then-boyfriend (now husband) introduced her to his friend Nikki Katz, who had just founded TBCF.

“Nikki and her cause just immediately resonated with me,” Moezzi said.

Moezzi has served on the board almost since the beginning. She brought the fundraiser to her bank three years ago, as part of TBCF’s Annual Gold Ribbon Campaign, which takes place every fall, to commemorate National Child Cancer Awareness. The bake sale has grown every year.

“I couldn’t be happier to do this,” said Moezzi, who’s been at Pacific Premier Bank for 16 years. “Bringing together our bank staff and our clients — some of whom actually own bakeries — to contribute to this community event is special. It’s one of my favorite days of the year.”

“My thought is basically that I can't even imagine what the Teddy Bear families are going through, so any help we can give them to ease the pain a little bit in some way, we must do,” Moezzi said. “We’re already looking forward to next year.”

Founded in 2002, TBCF is commemorating its 15th year of empowering families who have a child (up to age 21) with cancer, by providing them with emotional, educational and financial support. Over the years, TBCF has donated $1.85 million to families in need.

For more information on Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, including how to become involved by volunteering, making a donation or otherwise supporting kids with cancer, email Lindsey Leonard, executive director, at [email protected] or call 962-7466.

— Jennifer Goddard for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

 
