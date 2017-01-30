A Toast to ‘Ginspiration Point,’ Official Drink of Santa Barbara

“Ginspiration Point” by Alcazar Tapas Bar is the winner of the “Official Drink of Santa Barbara” craft cocktail contest. The cocktail was designated Santa Barbara’s official signature drink of 2017 at a finale judging event hosted by Visit Santa Barbara on Jan. 26, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

“Ginspiration Point” will be on the menu at Alcazar Tapas Bar and its sister restaurant, milk & honey, for the remainder of the year.

Competition host Visit Santa Barbara challenged local restaurants, bars and lounges to develop a new, unique signature mixed drink to celebrate the distinctive attributes of The American Riviera®.

“Ginspiration Point” was inspired by a conversation about Santa Barbara that Alvaro Rojas, owner of Alcazar Tapas Bar, had with a like-minded barkeep while traveling in Norway last summer. The two shared an appreciation for Amari, a group of spirits made from herbs and botanicals.

Said Rojas: “As we got deeper into our discussion about Santa Barbara's climate, local foods and abundance of available agricultural products, he crafted a few cocktails that he felt represented the theme of our culinary-inspired banter. My favorite drink ... was similar to what you'll find in ‘Ginspiration Point.’

“The contender was engineered with as many local ingredients and producers as possible to fit the true spirit, so to speak, of our community’s local flavor and what we feel beautifully reflects our breathtaking town and litany of artisanal goods available in our community,” Rojas said.

“Santa Barbara is a cornucopia of flavors, activities, backdrops, climates and cultures. Nestled in between the sea and the mountains, our gorgeous community is one of the most desirable places to live in the world.”

“Santa Barbara is well-known for wine and craft beer when it comes to local libations, but our region has also cultivated a serious cocktail culture, which we wanted to shine a spotlight on through this contest,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, Visit Santa Barbara president/CEO.

“We encourage visitors and residents alike to stop by Alcazar to savor this one-of-a-kind craft cocktail that truly captures the essence of Santa Barbara in a glass,” she said.

“Ginspiration Point" is an homage to Inspiration Point, one of the most famous, and famously beautiful, hiking trails in Santa Barbara’s foothills.

The citrus-forward cocktail is dominated by locally sourced ingredients, from the base spirit, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits Gin, distilled in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone neighborhood, to locally produced Nostrum’s Pineapple Turmeric Ginger Shrub.

Other ingredients include Bénédictine, Chartreuse, and fresh produce and herbs sourced from Santa Barbara farmers markets: lime, mint, rosemary flowers and egg white.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be carrying the torch for Santa Barbara’s cocktail community amongst some truly gifted barkeeps,” said Rojas, who was joined by bartender Kyle Pete at the competition.

“This cocktail is really an homage to the local makers and growers that have made Santa Barbara not only a beautiful place to live but also a world-class pantry of ingredients,” Rojas said.

Fourteen businesses entered the initial contest and the public had the opportunity to cast a vote for their top pick online, which narrowed the pool to five finalists:

“Ginspiration Point” by Alcazar Tapas Bar; “La Reina” by The Boathouse; “Montecito” by Loquita; “True North, The Quintessential Santa Barbara Cocktail” by Olio e Limone, Santa Barbara; and “The Passion of the Pacific” by Rodney’s Grill at The Fess Parker – A Doubletree by Hilton Resort.

Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo senior editor, emceed the event. “Ginspiration Point” was declared the winner by a panel of judges including:

KEYT meteorologist/reporter Meredith Garofalo; mixologist and Santa Barbara Independent columnist Patrick Reynolds; food and libations writer George Yatchisin; Santa Barbara Seasons editor Leslie Dinaberg; and Gwen Stauffer, Visit Santa Barbara outgoing board chair and Ganna Walska Lotusland executive director.

In addition to having the exclusive rights to sell the “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara,” Alcazar Tapas Bar received prizes including a suite of promotional exposure through Visit Santa Barbara’s official destination marketing channels, as well as a certificate from city of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

Additional sponsors for the “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara” Cocktail Contest included Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara Vintners and Classic Party Rentals.

Presenting sponsors for the “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara” contest included theSanta Barbara Independent and the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. Additional sponsors were Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara Vintners and Classic Party Rentals.



“Ginspiration Point” recipe by Alcazar Tapas Bar

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Cutler's Gin

.25 ounces Bénédictine

.75 ounces lime juice

.5 ounces Chartreuse

.5 ounces Nostrum Pineapple Turmeric Ginger Shrub

1 egg white

Earthtrine Farm rosemary flowers

Earthtrine Farm mint

lime zest



To make

1. Combine Cutler's Gin, Bénédictine, lime juice, Chartreuse and Nostrum Pineapple Turmeric Ginger Shrub in shaker tin with ice.

2. Dry shake one egg white in separate shaker tin.

3. Add ingredients from step one to egg white tin and shake until frothy.

4. Strain into a coupe or Nick & Nora glass.

5. Garnish with rosemary flowers, lime zest and mint leaves.

— Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara.