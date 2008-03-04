A Waterspout? Off the Rincon?

{mosimage}
Noozhawk contributor Chuck Graham was surfing at the Rincon one morning about three weeks ago when an odd black cloud moved in about a mile offshore. He watched as a small point formed from the base of the cloud, slowly working its way down to the ocean. A few minutes later, the funnel started to spin. Wind was swirling and fluctuating in its direction.
Graham had time to get out of the water, run to his truck, grab his camera and fire a few frames. We only wish he’d had the presence of mind to send it to Noozhawk sooner.
We’re just kidding you, Chuck. Thank you for sharing it with us.