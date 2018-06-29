A Year Later, Cause of Alamo Fire East of Santa Maria Still Undetermined

The one-year anniversary of the Alamo Fire is nearing, but the cause of the 28,657-acre blaze east of Santa Maria remains undetermined, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 6, 2017, off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir.

One residence was destroyed and a second structure was damaged, according to the final tally from Cal Fire.

The fire led to evacuations for residents in rural areas including Tepusquet Canyon.

Additionally, Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama was closed for several days due to the blaze, and a large number of fire trucks parked on the narrow road.

Full containment of the fire was declared on July 19, 2017.

On Friday, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said investigators left the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The blaze originated along the side of Highway 166, which made it more difficult for fire investigators to pinpoint the cause, Elms said.

The location fell within Cal Fire jurisdiction, but eventually the incident came under a unified command involving Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.