Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

A Year of Friendship Celebrated at Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party

Littles are thrilled to receive personalized holiday gifts, donated by Rotaract of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Littles are thrilled to receive personalized holiday gifts, donated by Rotaract of Santa Barbara. (Big Brothers Big Sisters photo)
By Melinda Johansson for Family Service Agency | December 17, 2015 | 2:15 p.m.

The Buellton Recreation Center was filled with laughter, music and gifts as children, staff and volunteers celebrated the holidays and a year of friendships through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

The annual festivity welcomed more than 80 guests and volunteers including big brothers and sisters (“bigs”), little brothers and sisters (“littles"), littles’ family members, board members and volunteers. 

Airforce volunteers from Vandenberg Air Force Base played the role of holiday elves, handing out personalized gifts donated by Rotaract of Santa Barbara to the littles.

Bigs and littles also enjoyed lunch, created holiday cookie trees and participated in a variety of crafts and activities including a karaoke, Wii winter sports and photo booth pictures.

This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 221 youth, 222 volunteer mentors and netted 23,158 volunteer hours.

Recognized as the single most effective prevention-based youth mentoring program in the United States, at-risk children ages 6-15 are carefully matched with caring adult, volunteer mentors who help them reach their full potential.

Volunteers from Vandenberg Air Force Base play the role of holiday elves, handing out gifts to Little Brothers and Sisters. Click to view larger
Volunteers from Vandenberg Air Force Base play the role of holiday elves, handing out gifts to Little Brothers and Sisters. (Big Brothers Big Sisters photo)

Studies find that the children served by the Big Brothers Big Sisters program are more likely to succeed in school, make safer behavioral choices and have stronger relationships with their parents and others.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County is a program of Family Service Agency. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff and close collaboration with other agencies.

For more information, please visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the development and marketing manager at Family Service Agency.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 