Aaron Martinez Joins Montecito Family YMCA as Youth Programs Director

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Aaron Martinez as the new youth programs director.

Martinez is returning to the Channel Islands YMCA Association after employment most recently with the United Boys & Girls Club of Westside Santa Barbara, where he served as unit director.

Before that, he spent 11 years with the Santa Barbara Family YMCA (where he grew up participating as a child), most recently serving as the sports director and club basketball director.

Martinez has also worked as assistant varsity and boys’ basketball coach at Dos Pueblos High School. He attended Westmont College and received his bachelor of arts degree in kinesiology with an education and coaching emphasis.

Martinez’s passion lies in coaching and otherwise positively affecting the lives of the youth who participate in his programs.

In his free time, he enjoys attending sporting events and being outdoors in Santa Barbara with friends and family.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.