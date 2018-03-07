Aaron Ratliff, Jacob Galindo Provide Runs in San Marcos Baseball Win

Baseball

Aaron Ratliff and Jacob Galindo each drove in three runs, leading the San Marcos baseball team to a 6-5 win over Pacifica in the final game of the Southern California Invitational on Wednesday.

The Royals fell behind 4-0 in the first inning but bounced back to score four in the second and added two runs in the fourth to earn their second win of the season.

Ratliff went 3 for 3, with three RBIs and Galindo and Diego Sandoval each had one hit. Sandoval scored two runs.

Andrew Aragon picked up the pitching win in relief, going 3.1 innings and allowing one hit, one walk and no runs. Vince Vogel struck out two in seventh inning to pick up the save.

San Marcos opens Channel League play Friday at home against Ventura.

