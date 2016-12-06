Aase Martin, of Solvang and Los Alamos, 1940-2016

Posted on December 6, 2016 | 11:37 a.m.

Aase Martin (Smidt), a long time resident of Solvang and Los Alamos, passed away suddenly Dec. 2, 2016, while surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 22, 1940, in Brem, Denmark, Aase came to the United States in 1963 while married to Jens Agergaard and settled in the Santa Ynez Valley to raise her family. She later married William (Bill) Martin and spent many, happy years together.

Aase worked in many various professions, including being a CNA, spending several years in the restaurant/hospitality field and owning her own used-book store. Her favorite hobbies were playing Bingo, tending to her garden with her incredible green thumb, reading and cooking.

Aase also enjoyed fishing and had a favorite fishing hole on the Pecos River in New Mexico. She enjoyed her travels to Hawaii, New Mexico, New Orleans and Las Vegas. She looked forward to all her visits to Denmark to spend time with her family.

Her lively spirit and generous nature endeared her to many. She was a thoughtful, loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, mormor and oldemor. She had a special way of making friends feel like her family. Her great-grandchildren brought an instant smile to her face.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years William (Bill) Martin; daughters Helle Agergaard, Marianne Agergaard Seals (Rick), Britta Agergaard Crowley (Patrick); and her grandchildren Rebecca Peters-Campbell (Ian), Brandon Dominguez, Brianna Estevane (Marcus), Baylie Dominguez, Brooke Crowley and Aidan Crowley; and great grandchildren Quinn and Jane.

She is also survived by her sisters in Denmark Tove, Gunhild (Egon) and Birthe (Arne), and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Bethania Lutheran Hall, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided. Please wear bright colors to honor her vibrant, loving personality.

