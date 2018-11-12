AAUW Hosts Rape Crisis Center Speaker Ann McCarty

Ann McCarty, executive director of North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, and Lompoc’s Woman of the Year will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 27 meeting of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

The general meeting is at 6:30 p.m., followed by McCarty, 7-8 p.m., at Valley of the Flowers Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Lompoc. The community is invited to attend.

McCarty will discuss the work of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, and present information on local incidences of child abuse, sexual assaults, human trafficking, and the support services available for survivors.

Attendees will learn of opportunities regarding training to be a volunteer with the center, which provides education, crisis hotline assistance, and advocacy.

In her 24-year tenure at the North County Rape Crisis, McCarty has served in a variety of capacities including educator, hotline coordinator, associate director, and interim executive director.

She is also a consultant with the Office of Victims of Crime out of Washington, D.C., where she provides training around the U.S. on the topic of Strengthening Military Civilian Military Community Partnerships to Respond to Sexual Assault.

McCarty holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

For more information, email [email protected], or call 805-588-2916.

— Pamela Buchanan for AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg Inc. Branch.