AB Design Studio Among Recipients of AIA Honor Awards

By Arianna Leopard for AB design studio | December 7, 2015 | 4:05 p.m.

The 2015 American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Honor Awards were announced at the Design Awards Gala on Dec. 3, recognizing principal architects from multiple renowned architectural firms.

Garnering accolades were AIA members producing exceptional design and practicing within the Santa Barbara chapter boundaries.

AIA Santa Barbara Honor Awards are a tribute to architectural excellence. The awards encourage a high level of architectural design, recognize the clients and designers who have distinguished themselves and inform the community of these important architectural contributions.

A jury of architects selected the winners from a field of high-quality submissions, showcasing the design talent of the region. The jurors for the event were Heidi Gibson, AIA, LEED AP; Thomas Jones, AIA; and Jean Soranne, FAIA.

AB design studio (ABds) was honored to announce that its co-principal, Clay Aurell, was installed as the new AIA chapter president.

In addition, ABds received three awards for the Funk Zone and ME:OU projects and a merit award for the Lucky Penny.

The State of California Senate Certificate of Recognition pays tribute to projects which embody an appreciation of architecture as an art and as a profession through design.

“AB design studio believes in the future,” says Josh Blumer, co-principal of AB design studio, “We believe in our opportunity to make a difference in the world through inspired design.”

“These AIA design awards become a badge of honor, crediting the achievements of innovative and inspired design," Aurell sai. "I am extremely proud of the local architectural talent in this region, as evidenced by the quality of submissions and recipients. Architecture is having the vision and appreciation that good design is good business.”

— Arianna Leopard is the business development manager for AB design studio.

 
