Evidence of Drug Trafficking Found with Abandoned Panga at Tajiguas

An abandoned panga was found Monday on the beach at Tajiguas on the Gaviota Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The 30-foot boat was discovered at about 6:40 a.m. by a passing motorist on Highway 101, who called 9-1-1, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Sheriff's investigators along with personnel from Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard and State Parks responded to the scene, which is north of Refugio State Beach.

"A search of the area was conducted but no suspects were located," Hoover said. "While no marijuana was seized, there was evidence of drug trafficking found at the scene."

Homeland Security assisted in removing the vessel, which was being transported to Long Beach and kept as evidence.

Pangas, open boats with large motors that are often used to smuggle drugs and people up the coast from Mexico, have been found on local beaches numerous times in recent years.

Monday's find was the fourth panga discovered in the vicinity of Refugio State Beach in recent months, with the last one on June 17, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be aware of the ever-growing problem, and to contact law enforcement to report suspicious boats in the ocean off Santa Barbara County or suspicious activity on Highway 101 where there is coastal/beach access.

