Abbey Willett and Allie Jones Each Win Two Events for San Marcos

Track & Field

Abbey Willett and Allie Jones each won an individual event and the 4 x 400 relay for San Marcos track and field at the Don Green Invitational on Saturday.

Willett took first place in the 300-yard hurdles with a time of 48.69 seconds, while Jones took first place in the 100-yard hurdles with a school-record time of 14.00 seconds.

Jones, Willett, Jenny Nnoli, and Natalie Widmer won the 4 x 400 relay.

Nnoli, Danielle Anderson, Sofia Cavaness, Yasmin Gama took second place in the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 50.27.

Matthew Hempy placed third in the 200-meter dash after posting a 22.78 for the boys.

