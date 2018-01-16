Abbi Hill, Chloe Pena Get Dos Pueblos Water Polo Going in Win at Santa Barbara

Water Polo

Abbi Hill helped Dos Pueblos break open a one-goal game against a short-handed Santa Barbara High team, as the CIF-SS Division 1 second-ranked Chargers rolled to a 10-2 Channel League victory on Tuesday at the Dons’ pool.

Dos Pueblos was leading 2-1 at the end of the first period when Hill scored from Chloe Pena to start a 6-0 run. She combined again with Pena for an 8-1 advantage at the end of the period. Hill also had an assist, a steal, one field block and one earned exclusion.

Pena played a solid game, recording a goal and three assists.

Ryann Neushul scored on a counterattack and Olivia Kistler converted on a power play during DP's run.

Neushul scored four goals to lead the Chargers (11-1, 2-0 in league), Hill had two and Pena, Kistler, Kelly Meckelborg and Charlie Winter tallied single goals .

“We were slow (at the start) but we did fine in the end,” said DP coach Connor Levoff.

The Chargers stepped up their defensive pressure after the first period and forced several Santa Barbara possessions to end without a shot attempt. They didn’t allow a goal in the second or third periods.

The No. 10-ranked Dons (5-6, 0-4) were missing standout player Abigail Hendrix, who was sidelined by an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Next up for Dos Pueblos is a showdown with No. 8-ranked San Marcos on Thursday at the Royals’ pool. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

