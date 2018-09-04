Abbi Hill Earns Game MVP Honors in Team USA Win Over Russia at World Youth Championships

Water Polo

Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos was named the game MVP after scoring three goals to help the U.S. Women's Youth National Team defeated Russia, 10-6, to earn seventh place at the FINA Women's Youth World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Hill and teammate Valerie Ayala each tallied three goals in the win, and goalie Georgia Phillips made 14 saves.

The U.S. lost two one-goal games against Italy (7-6) and the Netherlands (8-7) after winning its group at the tournament. Hill scored three goals against Italy. She scored two in an 8-7 win over Hungary that clinched the the group title.

Spain took the overall title with Italy earning silver and Greece taking bronze.