Abbi Hill Named to Team USA Water Polo for Intercontinental Tournament in Australia

Dos Pueblos senior Abbi Hill has been called up to the USA Women's Water Polo Senior National Team for the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Perth Australia at the end of the month.

Hill, who has signed with UCLA, is one of three high school student athletes named to the roster by coach Adam Krikorian. The others are Jewel Roemer of Acalanes High and formerly of Dos Pueblos, and Honnie Vandeweghe of Santa Margarita.

This will be Hill's second time playing with the senior national team at the Intercontinental Cup. She won a gold medal last April.

Joining Hill on the squad are DP alums and sisters Kiley and Jamie Neushul. Kiley was on the 2016 Olympic team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Neushul sisters won FINA World Cup and World Super League titles with Team USA last year and the World Championship in 2017.

Currently ranked number one in the world, the United States has taken gold at Intercontinenal Tournament three of the last four years.

Team USA will open play on March 26 when they take on China. That will be followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand to close out group play. A champion will be crowned on March 31.

Team USA Roster

Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

Brigitta Games (Littleton, CO/USC/NYAC)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

Abbi Hill (Santa Barbara, CA/Dos Pueblos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

Jewel Roemer (Martinez, CA/Acalanes HS/680 Water Polo)

Honnie Vandeweghe (Laguna Hills, CA/Santa Margarita HS/SET)*

Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford/San Diego Shores)

Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

*First Senior National Team Event

