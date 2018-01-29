Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos and Providence’s Bryan Sheets Honored as Athletes of the Week

Abbi Hill of the top-ranked Dos Pueblos girls water polo team and Bryan Sheets, the record-setting basketball player at Providence, were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Hill played a big role in Dos Pueblos winning the championship of Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. She scored four goals in a 15-9 victory over Mater Dei in the title game. In the semifinals, she held Foothill's top player to one goal in an 8-5 win.

In a pre-tournament game against San Diego's Cathedral Catholic, the junior had three goals, three steals and two assists in a dominating 13-2 win.

Dos Pueblos was ranked No. 1 by itself in this week's Division 1 poll. The Chargers last week shared the top spot with Mater Dei and Laguna Beach.

Sheets set career and season records for assists and the career mark for three-pointers in three wins last week. In a victory over Grace Brethren, he scored 16 points and had eight assists, giving him a career total of 233 and 89 for the season, both school marks. He scored 16 points and hit his 113th career three-pointer in a win over Besant Hill.

In a match-up with Cate, a Division 5AA opponent, the senior guard pumped in 20 points in a 62-53 victory.

The honorable mention choices for the award include Dylan Streett (Bishop Diego basketball), David Frohling (San Marcos basketball) and Jalen Canty (UCSB basketball), Kelly Bickett (Laguna Blanca soccer), Alondra Jimenez (Santa Barbara High basketball) and Lauren McCoy (Westmont basketball).

