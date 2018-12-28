Abbi Hill Scores 3 Goals in Her Return, Dos Pueblos Beats The Bishop’s, 9-7

Abbi Hill returned from injury and scored three goals to share scoring honors for Dos Pueblos in a 9-7 girls water polo victory over visting The Bishop's School of La Jolla on Friday.

Hill, Sabina Shackelford and Sophie Leggett each tallied three goals for the Chargers, who improve to 7-4.

Dos Pueblos outscored The Bishop's 4-1 in the second period to take a 6-3 lead at halftime.

Kayla Peacock was all over the pool for the Chargers, contributing two assists, four steals, a field block, two exclusions earned and one penalty earned.

Goalie Anna Cable made five saves to go with a steal and an assist.

The Chargers are back in action on Saturday against Mira Costa at 10 a.m. before taking on the Alumni at noon.