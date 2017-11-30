Abbi Hill Scores 7 Goals for Dos Pueblos in Season-Opening Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Junior Abbi Hill was unstoppable for the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team, burying seven goals in a 14-11 season-opening win over Foothill on the road Thursday.

Stanford signee Ryann Neushul scored five goals, had two assists and two steals for the Chargers.

Thea Neushul, a UC San Diego signee, had a goal, an assist and two steals, and Olivia Kistler added a goal and three assists.

The Chargers jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first qurter and led 8-4 by halftime. They scored four more goals in the third period for a 12-7 lead.

Dos Pueblos' next game is against defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Laguna Beach on Wednesday at Santa Margarita High.



