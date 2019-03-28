Abbi Hill Scores for Team USA in Rout of New Zealand

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos senior Abbi Hill scored for Team USA in a 20-3 romp over New Zealand in the final pool play game at the FINA Intercontinental Women’s Water Polo Tournament in Perth, Australia.

The U.S. finished 3-0 in pool play and advances to the quarterfinals on Friday against South Africa.

All three Santa Barbara area players scored in the lopsided win over New Zealand. Jamie Neushul had three goals and her older sister, Kiley, added one.

Brigitta Games led all scorers with five goals.

Team USA led 5-1 after the first period and blanked New Zealand 6-0 in the second quarter.

The UCLA-bound Hill told TeamUSA.org before the tournament that the opportunity to train and play with the senior national team is a huge bonus in her career. "It benefits me as a player by giving me experience and allowing me to build on my skills, as well as benefiting my future of possibly being on the senior team,” she said.