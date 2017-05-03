Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Abbi Hill Shares Scoring Honors in Team USA’s Win Over China

Abbi Hill (11) powers her way past a China defender and beats the goalie for one of her two goals for Team USA in a 10-5 win. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Noozhawk Correspondent | May 3, 2017 | 9:08 p.m.

Abbi Hill scored two goals from center to help propel Team USA women's water polo to a 10-5 victory over China in round two of the FINA Intercontinental Tournament at the UC Davis Schaal Aquatic Center on Wednesday night.

Hill,  a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High, and Olympians Melissa Seidemann and Aria Fischer each scored two goals in the Americans' second win of the six-nation tournament.

San Marcos High senior Paige Hauschild led the team defensively with three steals, including a flip and pick from on top that fed a Team USA counter attack.  Ryann Neushul, a junior at Dos Pueblos, assisted Hill’s first goal and registered two steals of her own.  Dos Pueblos freshman Jewel Roemer scored a shot from on top to the high right corner in the third quarter for her second goal of the tournament. 

Hill, Neushul, and Roemer are playing in their first Senior National Team tournament.  Neushul called the experience “high intensity, high level, and competitive play where everyone is working collectively as a unit.”  She added, “Adam (Krikorian) is emphasizing that this a learning experience and that mistakes are alright.” 

Team USA faces undefeated Japan Thursday evening at 7:10 p.m..  Japan used an effective “no center” driving offense to crush Kazakhstan 15-4 on Wednesday.  Thursday’s match will pit Team USA’s size against Japan’s speed and driving ability.  Japan’s mobility will come as no surprise to the four 805 Santa Barbara players who grew up playing the same brand of speed water polo.

