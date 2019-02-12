Abbi Hill’s Goal Lifts Dos Pueblos Past Newport Harbor

Water Polo

Abbi Hill scored the winning goal with 21 seconds left to give Dos Pueblos a 10-9 win at Newport Harbor in the fifth-place semifinal game of the CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo tournament.

The victory brings the Chargers (22-9) back home to play San Marcos on Thursday. The game time will be announced.

Hill had three goals, two blocks and drew two exclusions for DP. Sabina Shackelford and Sophie Leggett each had two goals and Bella Godlis, Kelley Meckelborg and Kayla Peacock had one goal apiece. Peacock dished out three assists.

Goalie Anna Cable stopped eight Newport Harbor shots.