Abbott Paints Mother Nature in All Her Drama

Sullivan Goss has announced its inaugural exhibit, featuring the work of locally celebrated artist Whitney Brooks Abbott will be on display beginning on 1st Thursday, 5-8 p.m., March 1, at the gallery, 11 East Anapamu St. The exhibit will run until April 29.

Hailing from a family legacy of local artists and ranchers, Abbott joins the roster of artists at Sullivan Goss after a successful tenure with the Ellen Easton Gallery.

Thanks to Mother Nature, this past year in Santa Barbara County has been exciting and challenging, especially for plein-air painters such as Abbott.

The first part of 2017 was normal, and a seven-year drought was actually eased in our rainy months. But the end of the year and on into the early part of 2018 brought California's largest wildfire followed by disruptive and tragic mud and debris flows.

Through evacuations from the fire and preparation for the floods, Abbott added paintings to the exhibit that included smoke-diffused light reflected on the ocean, ash-covered hills, moisture-filled clouds, and alluvial plains.

Within this body of work, the interior of her home reads as a place of refuge from Mother Nature's chaotic whims.

After all the natural turmoil, Abbott's paintings portray a resolution of nature's drama by offering up the solidity of nature itself.

Trees are still standing strong, fields are fallow and ready to be sown, the ocean continues to cleanse and renew itself while offering a quiet place to contemplate beauty; the resolution of chaos.

Abbott is a fine arts graduate of UC Santa Cruz. She also completed a fellowship at Yale School of Art in Norfolk, CT. She is a second-generation member of the Oak Group based in Santa Barbara since 1986.

Abbott lives and paints in Carpinteria, and is part of the Brooks and Abbott families that have farmed the area for many generations.

For more information, contact Nathan Vonk, 730.1460 or [email protected]

— Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery.