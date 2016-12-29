Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Abel Maldonado Meets With Trump About Secretary of Agriculture Job

Santa Maria farmer-turned-politician is among 4 people, including 3 Texans, being considered

Abel Maldonado Jr., a farmer-turned-politician with roots in the Santa Maria Valley, is being considered for the secretary of agriculture post on the Trump administration. Click to view larger
Abel Maldonado Jr., a farmer-turned-politician with roots in the Santa Maria Valley, is being considered for the secretary of agriculture post on the Trump administration. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 29, 2016 | 5:47 p.m.

Abel Maldonado Jr., a farmer-turned-politician with roots in the Santa Maria Valley, may land a spot in the Trump administration, leading the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Maldonado, the son of immigrant farm workers, is among the candidates reportedly in contention to be named secretary of agriculture by President-elect Donald Trump. 

The Santa Maria resident met with the president-elect at his Florida estate, Mar-A-Lago, on Wednesday.

Maldonado is a former Santa Maria councilman and mayor who served at the state level as assemblyman and senator before being named the state’s 48th lieutenant governor.

Santa Maria's community youth center bears Maldonado's name.

He shares a key habit with Trump — a habit for Twitter.

“Yesterday @MarALago with @realDonaldTrump today back at the ranch @abelmaldonado @RunwayVineyards #MAGA,” Maldonado tweeted Thursday afternoon.

And Twitter is where many supporters showed their approval of the Californian leading the Department of Agriculture.

“As a fellow 3rd generation farmer, there wouldn't be a better choice for Sec of Ag than @abelmaldonado,” First District State Assemblyman Brian Dahle said on his Twitter page.

Ag industry members told California Ag Today they hoped the new ag secretary would come from the state — and its fresh fruit and vegetable industry — rather than a typical grain or cotton state.

Deemed a rising star, Maldonado fell out of favor with the Republican faithful after crossing party lines to end a state budget stalemate during the term of his friend, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Maldonado’s bid to be elected lieutenant governor failed in 2010, with Democrat Gavin Newsom winning state government’s number two job.

Later political forays for state controller, congress and governor ended unsuccessfully. He has had reports of tax problems and  a class action lawsuit claiming his business failed to pay overtime.

Along with helping run the family’s Agro-Jal Farming Enterprises for strawberries and vegetables, Maldonado and his daughter, Erika Maldonado, operate Runway Vineyards.

Trump reportedly is talking to three Texans — the state’s agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller; former Texas agriculture commissioner Susan Combs; and former Texas A&M president Elsa Murano — along with Maldonado, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture — USDA for short — is made up of 29 agencies and offices with nearly 100,000 employees at more than 4,500 locations across the country and abroad. 

The agency is responsible for overseeing plant and animal health inspections and the Farm Service Agency.

It also includes the U.S. Forest Service, which manages 193 million acres of public lands in 155 national forests and 20 grasslands.

The next ag secretary will become the 31st, filling the job now held by Tom Vilsack, who came from Iowa.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 