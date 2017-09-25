Abel Orduña Ruiz of Santa Barbara, 1961-2017

Posted on September 25, 2017 | 9:06 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Abel Orduña Ruiz was born on Dec. 20, 1961. He died on Sept. 16, 2017.

“Abi” was a man of faith, a wonderful son, brother, uncle for his nieces and nephews, father to his children, and a great friend of and for all. He touched many people with his friendly and lovable charisma, his open smile and his genuine willingness to be available and helpful.

Abi enjoyed his last ten years of life in beautiful paradise of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Abi was born in Tlaxcala, Mexico, raised with grandmother “Chepita” and uncle Gonzalito in Puebla, Mexico. He lived for more than 20 years in the United States within New York and California.

Abi had a close and warmth relationship with all, mother and father, brothers and sisters. He was brought up with high integrity and ethics towards human kind.

Abi loved the world; cooking was his passion. He considered himself blessed working for the best, and happiest job he had ever had at the Santa Barbara Hollister Brewing Company. He considered to be working with friends and family.

Abi was loved, cared and respected, holding hands with his two sisters, surrounded by wonderful friends he ascended to his new life of love, joy, peace, tranquility and eternity.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Abi’s life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at St Mark’s University Parish. 6550 Picasso Road, Isla Vista.

— Aurora Orduña de Velez