Abel Renteria Powers Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Past Dos Pueblos in District 63 Tourney

Youth Sports

Abel Renterria hit a grand slam in the second inning and drove in six runs for the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars in a 7-1 victory over Dos Pueblos in a secound round winner's bracket game at the District 63 Tournament on Wednesday at the GVSLL complex.

The victory advances Goleta Valley to a Sunday game against either Santa Paula or Fillmore at 1 p.m.

Renteria had two-run double in the first inning to go with his grand slam.

Mason Pettingill also had two hits for Goleta Valley South.



Goleta Valley South starting pitcher Owen Estabrook allowed no hits and no runs over 4.2 innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Renteria threw 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.