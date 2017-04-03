Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 3, 2017 | 3:55 p.m.

Abel Valenzuela of Bakersfield, 1948-2017

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Abel Valenzuela, 68, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017. He was born In Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, on July 30, 1948.

In 1964, Abel and his family relocated to Santa Barbara where he attended and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. In 2003, Abel, along with his family, relocated to Bakersfield, where he lived until his passing.

Abel’s favorite past-times always included his family, whether it was a barbecue bringing everyone together or simply watching a Dodger game.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carmen Valenzuela (Cuellar); sons Jose Valenzuela (Anita), Fernando Valenzuela (Rose); daughters Veronica Valenzuela (Robert) and Lorena Padilla (Robert); brothers Sal and Arturo Valenzuela; sisters Chela Cortez and Alicia Valenzuela; and 11 grandchildren.

Abel was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Irene Valenzuela, his sister Irene and his oldest son Rick Valenzuela.

Abel leaves behind many beautiful memories and stories that will keep him alive in our hearts forever.

The celebration of Abel’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal St., Santa Barbara. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 119 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

