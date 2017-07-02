Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Abigail Hendrix, Ethan Parrish Named to USA Water Polo National Travel Teams

By Peter Neushul, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | July 2, 2017 | 4:13 a.m.

USA Water Polo’s Olympic Development Program dipped into 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’s youth contingent in a big way at its National Team Selection Camps. 

ODP Development Girls selected to tryout included Rachel Ahumada (805/Bishop Alemany), Maddie Choi (805/Goleta Valley Junior High), and Chloe Spievak (805/La Colina Junior High).  

Cadet Girls include Abigail Hendrix (805/Santa Barbara High), Hannah Meyer (805/San Marcos), Cassidy Miller (805/San Marcos), and Riley Christen (805/San Marcos).  805 head coach Connor Levoff serves as assistant coach for the Coastal California Zone Cadet Age Group.  

At the conclusion of the Cadet selection camp, Hendrix was selected to the Women’s National Cadet Travel Team and is now in Lima, Peru where she is competing for Team USA in the UANA Championship.  Hendrix and Team USA opened play against Puerto Rico on Saturday and romped to a 27-3 win.

Long a national powerhouse in girls' water polo, 805 Santa Barbara is now building elite boys teams. Shane Hoover (805/Arroyo Grande) and Ethan Parrish (806/Dos Pueblos) advanced to the Cadet Boys National Selection Camp.  Parrish will play for Team USA at the Darko Cucic Memorial Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia in August.

Parrish and Hoover play for 805’s 16U Boys team that is among the best in California’s Coastal Zone.  The 16s are led coached by Levoff.

Blake Parrish, Ethan’s older brother, just completed his sophomore year at Stanford University where he was named NCAA Second-Team All-America. He led the Cardinal with 48 goals.  Parrish played for Team USA’s Youth National Team and is currently training with USA’s Senior Team. 

Local girls named to the Youth Girls NTSC include Sarah Owens (805/San Marcos), Jewel Roemer (805/Dos Pueblos), Piper Smith (805/San Marcos), Grace Raisin (805/Santa Barbara), and Abbi Hill (805/Dos Pueblos).  

Hill and Ryann Neushul (805/Dos Pueblos) are competing for spots on Team USA Junior National Team that will compete at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championship in Volos, Greece, in September.  

