Ablitt and Bowe to Co-chair Jodi House Reunion Mixer

Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, and Ruth Ann Bowe/Village Properties, have been named co-chairs for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center’s first Reunion Mixer to be held Sept. 21 in Santa Barbara.

For many Santa Barbarans, the Victorian home at 625 Chapala St. invokes positive memories of live music, amazing food and great cocktails.

This building was gifted to Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center several years ago, and Jodi House has been making use of the home to address a critical need in the Santa Barbara community.

Jodi House is a service provider for the state of California to help adults with traumatic brain injury. Jodi House assists with supported living services, community reintegration, vocational help, information and referrals for individuals with a brain injury, families and caregivers.

Jodi House is named for Jodi Wustman, a 19-year-old college student who suffered a brain injury after being hit by a drunk driver.

Whether due to an accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor, or one of countless other causes, chances are, most people know, or have been affected by, a traumatic brain injury.

Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives and helps their families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

The Reunion Mixer will feature live music and a no-host bar. The Sept. 21 event is from 6-9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 each or $50 for the VIP happy hour ticket with early admission at 5 p.m., discounted drinks and appetizers. All proceeds benefit Jodi House.

Visit https://www.jodihouse.org/events/reunion-mixer/ for tickets or visit Jodi House, 625 Chapala St.

Sponsors, along with Ablitt’s and Ruth Ann Bowe/Village Properties, include Guy Rivera of Guarantee Mortgage. Additional sponsorships are available. For sponsorship information, call 563-2882 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Jodi House.