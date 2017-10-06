Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners Cleans for the Cure

Ablitt's Fine Cleaners has gone pink with its Clean for the Cure 2017 campaign, joining other businesses and organizations in the effort to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to help patients and find a cure.

For the month of October, Ablitt’s is donating a portion of all dry cleaning sales to breast cancer care and research. Last year, Ablitt’s donated more than $1,500 toward breast cancer awareness during the monthly drive.

“Our goal is to remind our community on the importance of self-exams and doctor examinations, as well as scheduling mammograms," said owner Sasha Ablitt.

"One in eight women and one in 1,000 men in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Being proactive in this fight is crucial,” she said.

Ablitt’s staff members also planned to participate in the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Walk/Run on Oct. 15 at Montecito Union School, with the goal of raising $2,000. Clean for the Cure shirts are also for sale, with 100 percent of sales being donated.

For more information on the Pink Hanger Program and Ablitt’s, call 963-6677 or visit www.ablitts.com. Ablitt’s is at 14 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.