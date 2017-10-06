Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners Cleans for the Cure

Business donating part of sales to fight breast cancer

Ablitt’s staff members hope to raise $2,000 during Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Walk/Run on Oct. 15.
Ablitt’s staff members hope to raise $2,000 during Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Walk/Run on Oct. 15. (Photo courtesy of Ablitt’s)
By Jennifer Goddard for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners | October 6, 2017 | 4:05 p.m.

Ablitt's Fine Cleaners has gone pink with its Clean for the Cure 2017 campaign, joining other businesses and organizations in the effort to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to help patients and find a cure.

For the month of October, Ablitt’s is donating a portion of all dry cleaning sales to breast cancer care and research. Last year, Ablitt’s donated more than $1,500 toward breast cancer awareness during the monthly drive.

“Our goal is to remind our community on the importance of self-exams and doctor examinations, as well as scheduling mammograms," said owner Sasha Ablitt.

"One in eight women and one in 1,000 men in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Being proactive in this fight is crucial,” she said.

Ablitt’s staff members also planned to participate in the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Walk/Run on Oct. 15 at Montecito Union School, with the goal of raising $2,000. Clean for the Cure shirts are also for sale, with 100 percent of sales being donated.

For more information on the Pink Hanger Program and Ablitt’s, call 963-6677 or visit www.ablitts.com. Ablitt’s is at 14 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 