Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners in the Pink

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers is adding pink to its green philosophy.
The Santa Barbara-based environmentally friendly dry cleaners is donating a portion of all its dry-cleaning proceeds for the month of October to cancer research. It’s part of the Pink Hanger Program, designed to support cancer research both monetarily and by raising awareness.
“Donations will go to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara,” said Sasha Ablitt, owner of the local business. "We will also be selling 'Clean for the Cure' T-shirts, and the proceeds will go to cancer research."
Additionally, an Ablitt’s team is participating in the Oct. 16 walk/run, sponsored by Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.
For more information on the Pink Hanger Program and Ablitt’s, call 963-6677. Ablitt’s is at 14 W. Gutierrez St. For more on Ablitt's visit drycleaningauthority.blogspot.com and ablitts.com.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ablitt's.