Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers Expanding Its Green Initiatives

As part of its five-year anniversary of going green, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers plans to switch out its lights in January to save energy and be more eco-friendly.

This is an extension of Ablitt’s already robust recycling program.

“I have always been a recycler,” said owner Sasha Ablitt, whose parents founded the dry cleaners in 1984. “It’s always been part of who I am.”

In 2010, Ablitt set up a partnership with Trex, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products. Trex buys bales of film plastic (the thin plastic used to cover dry-cleaned clothes) from Ablitt’s and turns it into plastic flooring. Since Trex’s first pickup almost five years ago, Ablitt’s has recycled more than 5,000 pounds of plastic through Trex, Ablitt said.

In addition to the film plastic, Ablitt’s also has programs in place to recycle paper, textiles and hangers. The Ablitt family also donates clothes if they are left at the dry cleaners for more than a year.

Last year, Ablitt’s recycled 25 percent of its waste. This year, it recycled 75 percent, according to a MarBorg Industries report.

“I am so proud of my staff for embracing and contributing to our recycling programs,” Ablitt said.

Ablitt's is located at 14 W. Gutierrez St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers.