Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers of Santa Barbara Turns 30

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers is celebrating 30 years as a Santa Barbara family-owned business.

Founded in 1984 by Neil and Sue Ablitt, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners started with a boiler, a flatwork ironer and a vintage dry-cleaning machine. From there, the business has grown to now more than 30 employees, with its signature pick-up and delivery service reaching from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley.

For the Ablitt family, high-quality dry cleaning is a family legacy. Neil Ablitt’s parents first met working at the dry cleaners owned by his maternal grandfather. After his parents were married, they started their own dry cleaning business in the same building where Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners now operates. After living in Mexico and Canada for a decade, Ablitt brought his family back to Santa Barbara and started Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners in 1984. His daughter, Sasha Ablitt, now owns and operates the business.

In total, the Ablitt family has been in the dry cleaning industry for more than 100 years.

“It has been wonderfully rewarding managing the business I watched my parents build when I was growing up,” Sasha Ablitt said. “Dry cleaning is so much more than doing a load of laundry. Every day, I want to grow the legacy left by my parents and grandparents.”

In addition to traditional dry cleaning services, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners offers a concierge service that provides free pickup and delivery; specialized cleaning for household linens, expert wedding dress cleaning and preservation, bedspreads and sofa covers; leather and suede care; expert alterations.

