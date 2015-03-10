Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers Specializes in Preserving Wedding Dresses

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers | March 10, 2015 | 6:39 a.m.

wedding dress
Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers restored a 1940s wedding gown for a client. The framed photograph shows the client’s mother wearing the dress on her wedding day. (Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers photo)

Getting to “I do” is the easy part. Saying “yes” to the dress is the hard part. No one understands this better than Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers.

As the area’s only member of the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, Ablitt’s guarantees every bride that her dress will receive the tender loving care it deserves — before and after the big day.

Prior to the wedding day, Ablitt’s Certified Wedding Gown Specialist team prepares the gown with meticulous pressing and a bodice form with tissue to keep it wrinkle free. For the bride choosing to wear an heirloom dress, perhaps her mother’s or grandmother’s, the specialists hand-clean the gown with gentle chemicals that erase different kinds of stains.

After the stains are dissolved, the gown is rinsed in a pure solvent until immaculate and ready for pressing.

Free local pickup and delivery is available, as is a shipping service for destination weddings.

Following the celebration — which may have left evidence of a guest’s soda, wine, or cake — Ablitt’s cleans gowns according to standard museum-quality practices. Oftentimes, if left untreated, these spots dry without leaving a visible mark until they caramelize into ugly brown stains.

With Ablitt’s guaranteed wedding gown preservation service, brides can create their own heirlooms. The service is carbon neutral and no chemicals are used. After the bride inspects her dress, it is carefully layered with acid-free tissue and folded into an acid-free, archival-quality wedding chest to protect it from exposure to light and air.

Lastly, when the gown is to be used again, it can be brought to any member of the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, represented in more than 500 cities around the world, for inspection and pressing at no charge.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 