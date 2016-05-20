Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners Redefines Green, Launders Donated Prom Gowns

An Ablitt’s employee delivers freshly laundered prom dresses for purchase. Click to view larger
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers | May 20, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, the environmentally friendly dry cleaners based in Santa Barbara, is taking its green philosophy to prom. In a different take on reduce, reuse and recycle, the award-winning dry cleaning business is making prom dresses available to those who can’t afford to buy one. 

According to Sasha Ablitt, business owner, “we pick up donated gowns from the Assistance League and clean them after the prom as a way of helping. We also collect gowns for donations.”

Ablitt’s also is gearing up to partner with the Assistance League, which has a “store” with an inventory of special-occasion dresses for young women to choose from. It’s a common charity for dry cleaners because of the easy fit, noted Ablitt.

“And now is the time to get on people’s minds: what will they do with the prom dresses after the prom?” she added. 

Ablitt’s currently is accepting prom gowns in good condition. To donate, call Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers at 805.963.6677.

For information regarding buying a prom dress, contact the Assistance League at [email protected] or [email protected]

The last opportunity to buy a dress for this year is Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

Ablitt’s is located at 14 W. Gutierrez St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, visit ablitts.com.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers.

 
