Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners Will Take Residents’ Hard-to-Recycle Plastics

By Jennifer Goddard for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners | November 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners, 14 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara
Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners, 14 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara (Courtesy photo)

Ablitt's Fine Cleaners, an environmentally friendly, family run cleaning business, is leading a new effort to encourage people to recycle plastic film packaging and plastic bags their trash company is not recycling by asking customers and others to bring them to Ablitt’s.

Many plastics are not being recycled by local trash companies, including single-use plastic retail bags; bread bags; thin plastic produce bags; plastic wrapping around packages of paper towels, napkins, diapers and bathroom tissue; bottled water case wrap, dry cleaning bags, plastic newspaper bags, and the plastic air pillows that come in packaging, according to Ablitt’s owner Sasha Ablitt.

Ablitt wants people to save these plastics for recycling by bringing them to Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners, which is serving as a drop-off location for these plastics. Ablitt’s has a baling machine onsite that will compress these plastic overwraps for pickup by an award-winning company called Trex.

Trex, a leader in the green-building movement, recycles the plastic for reuse as wood-alternative, eco-friendly composite outdoor decking products. Trex makes its decking materials from a mix of the recycled plastic bags and reclaimed wood and sawdust.

Trex says it works with other United States Green Building Council members to transform the way building and communities are designed, built and operated with the goal of creating environmentally and socially responsible spaces.
 
Ablitt’s is at 14 W. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara. Visit www.ablitts.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.

 

