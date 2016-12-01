History Coming to Life with Abraham Lincoln Programs at Libraries in Solvang and Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites the public to two opportunities to experience history with acclaimed Abraham Lincoln re-enactors and historians John and Pamela Voehl.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 pm, the Santa Barbara Central Library will host John Voehl as Lincoln, where he will discuss the history of the 1860 election and deliver Lincoln’s first inaugural address in the Faulkner Gallery at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Meet President and Mrs. Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 14, when the Voehls as President Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln will present an original one-act play, “Childhood Remembered,” at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

During the presentation, the Lincolns reflect on the joys and tragedies of their formative years, which marked the remainder of their lives. Enjoy a question-and-answer session and holiday tea after the performance.

The event, free to the public, will last about 50 minutes, including the Q&A session, and is highly recommended for both adults and students 8 years and older. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for library locations, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta is the programming and marketing librarian for the Santa Barbara Central Library.