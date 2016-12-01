Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

History Coming to Life with Abraham Lincoln Programs at Libraries in Solvang and Santa Barbara

Historian John Voehl will play Abraham Lincoln at upcoming programs at the libraries in Santa Barbara and Solvang.
Historian John Voehl will play Abraham Lincoln at upcoming programs at the libraries in Santa Barbara and Solvang. (Santa Barbara Central Library photo)
By Molly Wetta for the Santa Barbara Public Library | December 1, 2016 | 11:24 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites the public to two opportunities to experience history with acclaimed Abraham Lincoln re-enactors and historians John and Pamela Voehl.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 pm, the Santa Barbara Central Library will host John Voehl as Lincoln, where he will discuss the history of the 1860 election and deliver Lincoln’s first inaugural address in the Faulkner Gallery at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Meet President and Mrs. Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 14, when the Voehls as President Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln will present an original one-act play, “Childhood Remembered,” at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

During the presentation, the Lincolns reflect on the joys and tragedies of their formative years, which marked the remainder of their lives. Enjoy a question-and-answer session and holiday tea after the performance.

The event, free to the public, will last about 50 minutes, including the Q&A session, and is highly recommended for both adults and students 8 years and older. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for library locations, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta is the programming and marketing librarian for the Santa Barbara Central Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 