Art MFA Thesis Exhibition at UCSB Explores ‘Mystical Absolutes’

“Opaque Realities Between Fragmented Contours” by Jenalee Harmon, 2015. Archival Digital Print; 30 inches by 40 inches.
By Andrea Estrada for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | May 18, 2015 | 2:25 p.m.

Peripheral vision operates far from the center of focus, perceptively fabricating a suspended idea of reality. In this place, spatial and conceptual definition is in a constant state of flux.

Accessing the peripheral with a sense of clarity, the 2015 master’s of fine arts (MFA) students at UC Santa Barbara have employed multifaceted means of orienting themselves among the constantly shifting territorial centers and edges. Such is the work presented in “Mystical Absolutes,” the UCSB Department of Art’s MFA thesis exhibition at the campus’s Art, Design & Architecture Museum.

An opening reception will take place at the museum at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. It is free and open to the public.

“The students are demonstrating their growth over two years, and they’re demonstrating a strong interdisciplinary and strong intermedia bent,” said Colin Gardner, professor and chair of the art department. “Some MFA programs are very materials-based, and the students focus their work in a particular area — fiber, for example, or metallurgy.

“Our students don’t do anything remotely like that,” Gardner continued. “They might have fiber, metal and even video all mixed together, and that’s a deliberate objective on the part of the department. You’ll find a lot of eclecticism within individual pieces by the students, within each student’s body of work, and also amongst the whole group.”

The MFA students featured in the exhibition include Matt Allison, Patrick Gilbert, Jenalee Harmon, Oree Holban, Megan Mueller, Jeff Page, Emily Thomas and Matthew Usinowicz.

“Mystical Absolutes” continues through May 31. The Art, Design & Architecture Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

— Andrea Estrada represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

