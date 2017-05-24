Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Abstract Concepts Frame JCC’s Art Exhibit Fundraiser

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | May 24, 2017 | 11:09 a.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Art at the JCC will host an reception for its newest exhibition, the Abstract Art Collective’s 3rd Annual ArtSEE fundraiser, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

The Abstract Art Collective exhibit and sale, which benefits SEE International, will be on display June 4-Aug. 18 at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization whose volunteer eye surgeons work to restore sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.
 
ArtSEE features a 100-piece GRID WALL display of original 10-inch-by-10-inch abstract artworks, created and donated by AAC members and offered for sale at $100 each on a first-come-first-choose basis.

All proceeds from GRID WALL sales will be donated to SEE International.
 
Also on display is a juried exhibition of larger abstract works by AAC members. Juror for the exhibit is Daniel Barnett, director/art instructor for Santa Barbara High School's Visual Arts and Design Academy.

Twenty-five percent of sales from the juried pieces will be donated to benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s community programs.

The ArtSEE exhibit includes a range of abstract media – painting, assemblage/collage, printmaking, photography and digital art.

Abstract art encompasses as many processes as there are artists.

One artist may work in an intuitive arc, not knowing how a piece will begin or end. Another may have a defined concept and their work isn't finished until that concept is expressed to their satisfaction.

The juried exhibit and GRID WALL art sale will be ongoing during the exhibition.

For regular viewing hours, the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. For best visiting hours, call 957-1115.

For more information about SEE International, visit www.seeintl.org.

For information on joining the Abstract Art Collective or to receive announcements regarding exhibits, visit www.abstractartcollective.com.

Art at the JCC is designed to provide Central Coast and other artists from all disciplines the opportunity to bring their work to the Santa Barbara community. To learn more, visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 
