Abstract Open III Exhibit to Debut at Channing Peake Gallery

Show features two-dimensional abstract art created in a variety of mediums

Abstract Art Collective sponsors the juried competition.
By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | January 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announces the opening of Abstract Open III, a new exhibition running Feb. 2 through April 28 in Channing Peake Gallery in Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to a reception during the 1st Thursday Art Walk from 5-7 p.m., Feb. 2 at the gallery,  located in the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. Juror Lynn M. Holley will speak briefly at 5:30 p.m.

The Abstract Open III exhibition is an annual juried art competition sponsored by the Abstract Art Collective to celebrate the excellence of two-dimensional abstract art produced in a diverse range of media. Holley, this year’s juror, is curator of art at Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology and curator at the Jewish Community Center of Santa Barbara.

She is an executive consultant to the arts and an experienced and award-winning executive director of nonprofit organizations. Holley has managed high-profile events and arts projects locally and nationally.

The Abstract Art Collective describes itself as “a group of Santa Barbara-area community members who organized in 2011 to exhibit their abstract artwork in an all-abstract environment.” The 90 plus-member group supports a range of media and adheres to a definition of abstract art that includes conceptual work where some forms may be recognizable.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture serves under the county’s Community Services Department as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within the county. The office represents a longstanding partnership between Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Barbara.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 
