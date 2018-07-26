Thursday, July 26 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 71º

 
 
 
 

Company Eyes Santa Barbara Site on North La Cumbre Road for Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Abundant Care currently operates four six-person senior care homes on the South Coast

A senior assisted living facility is looking into building on a property on North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A senior assisted living facility is looking into building on a property on North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 26, 2018 | 8:15 p.m.

A senior assisted living facility has its eyes on a Santa Barbara site on North La Cumbre Road, but the plan is reportedly still in the early stages. 

Abundant Care is looking into a 147,700-square-foot site at 560 N. La Cumbre Road to meet the community’s demand for senior-related assisted living residential housing, said Steve Welton, a senior planner with Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services Inc.

​“No applications have been filed at this time,” he said on Friday. “A formal application is expected towards the end of this year or early 2019.”

Welton, who is assisting Abundant Care with the project's planning and permitting, said a pre-application is expected to be filed with the City of Santa Barbara to get preliminary comments on the possible project.  

“We will take the city’s comments under advisement, complete our plans, reports and then move towards a formal submittal,” he said. “It’s too early to comment on the eventual design, which will likely evolve prior to submittal and then will go through design review at the city.”

The 3-plus-acre parcel is currently housing the Oaks Bible Church, Hope 4 Kids Preschool & Infant/Toddler Center and the remaining area of the property is undeveloped.

The assisted senior care project is proposed to replace the church and pre-school that is operating at the site, according to Suzanne Elledge, owner of Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services Inc.

Elledge said a more definitive project description and detailed plans are expected in 2019.

The plans reportedly have sparked some dissent from neighbors who enjoy the open space on the site and are unhappy with the proposed development. 

Abundant Care was established in 1999 and operates four six-person residential senior care homes on the South Coast, according to its website.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

