Abuse Arrest Prompts Tips for Parents Seeking Quality Child Care

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 16, 2015 | 6:47 p.m.

In the wake of a day-care provider’s recent arrest on abuse and torture charges in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County organization is reminding parents that a facility possessing a state license to operate a facility doesn’t necessarily add up to a top quality program.

“Being a licensed program does not mean it’s a high-quality program,”  said Ben Romo, executive director of First 5 of Santa Barbara County.

The First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission funds programs and partnerships that support the healthy development of children from before birth through age 5.

The state licensing ensures only that basic safety standards are met.

“The standards for high quality care are quite extensive, going all way up to national accreditation,” he said.

He added that his organization works with local day-care providers to earn national accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and provides mini grants to help cover the fees and quality improvements.

Last week, Santa Maria police announced the arrest of a day-care provider on suspicion of child abuse and torture.

Operating as Gina’s Daycare on Bungalow Drive, Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez, 50, has been licensed since Aug. 1, 2009, to operate a family child-care home facility with a capacity of 14.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony charges against her Friday.

State inspectors visited the facility twice in 2010 and 2011 plus once in 2012, according to the California Department of Social Services website. Three of those were characterized as inspections, the state said.

After no visits in 2013, the state representatives went to the facility four times in 2014 —in April, May, July and December. The most recent visit occurred three days before Christmas..

During two separate investigations, both completed in July, the agency determined three allegations were substantiated.

Four Type A citations were issued from those investigations, according to the state website on licensing status. 

Type A inspections are for the “most serious type of violations in which there is an immediate risk to the health, safety or personal rights of those in care," the state said. "Examples may include lack of care or supervision, access to open bodies of water, lack of a fire clearance for the building, and access to dangerous chemicals.

"Citations for these violations will always be issued even if the violation is corrected on the spot.”

The licensing report does not spell out the specific violations that led to the citations.

The state website noted one or more citations may be under appeal or may have been corrected.

Santa Barbara County has approximately 30,000 youngsters from newborn to 5 years old. However, the county has just 11,000 licensed child-care spaces.

A quarter of those slots are consider high quality, he noted. The organization summarizes high quality as a program that includes safety, relationships and learning.

“There are lot of good programs out there obviously but not enough to meet the needs,” Romo said.

The child-care shortage is especially extreme for infants in Santa Barbara. However, the need in Lompoc and Santa Maria is extreme across all ages, Romo said.

In addition to keeping kids safe, high-quality child care is vital in setting the stage for a youngsters life since key brain development occurs before age 5.

“Unfortunately there’s no making up for brain development that didn’t happen in first five years,” Romo said.

First 5's website has assorted tips for what parents should look for, questions to ask and observations to make. The flier available here includes a checklist to take when visiting a child care facility.

