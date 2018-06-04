Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:39 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Academies Showcase Their Offerings to Junior High School Students

Directors highlight each program's core emphasis to eighth-graders ahead of a public open house at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 17, 2013 | 9:29 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District academy directors pitched their programs to junior high schools this week as part of the first-ever Academy Showcase.

Wrapping a high school curriculum around a special subject such as art, design, engineering, leadership, health care or entrepreneurship can make high school a better experience for students, said Daniel Barnett, director of the Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School.

“High school doesn’t have to suck; if that’s your opinion, you just haven’t found the right spot,” he told eighth-graders at Goleta Valley Junior High School on Tuesday morning.

The VADA is one of seven academies at Dos Pueblos High, Santa Barbara High and San Marcos High, and every program is giving presentations at the district’s junior highs.

“It’s fantastic,” Goleta Valley Junior High School Principal Veronica Rogers said. “We’ve been trying to get this at the junior highs for a few years now.”

Since the transfer deadline is in early February, the district wanted to introduce junior high students to the programs now, when they have a chance to choose a school.

Academy students will show off their skills at a special showcase and open house Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Families and community members are invited to check out the different programs and get more information about the transfer deadlines.

Amir Abo-Shaeer, director of Dos Pueblos High School’s Engineering Academy, said his program is the place for people who like to create things and make things with their hands. Classes combine engineering with art, have industry mentors visit and teach students to create high-functioning robots from scratch.

“We’ve built a facility and environment where you can dare to dream,” Abo-Shaeer said.

DPIB showcase
Dos Pueblos International Baccalaureate director Karen Beckstead talks about the focus of the program during Tuesday's presentation. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

None of the directors brought students — they’re all taking finals this week — but academy students will be on hand for the trade-show-style showcase on Wednesday night.

Dos Pueblos’ International Baccalaureate program lets students put an international focus on all their classes, coordinator Karen Beckstead said, adding that there are practical lessons with opportunities outside the classroom and community service projects.

Santa Barbara High’s VADA incorporates art into core subjects with special projects, such as creating a mural of a book’s theme for an English class.

The Multimedia Arts and Design Academy students at Santa Barbara High focus on digital media doing web and graphic design, photography, videography and community service projects, director Dan Williams said. He hated school as a kid, he said, so he wanted to find a way to make school engaging and educational for students interested in digital arts.

For San Marcos High School, Health Careers Academy director Marcene Newman showed a video of students practicing blood draws on a plastic dummy, “Alex.” This academy gives students experience in nursing and pre-med courses, access to local health-care work and internships, and an opportunity to get certified as nursing assistants while still in high school.

“The kids get really close over the three years of the program,” she said.

San Marcos’ AAPLE Academy (Accelerated Academic Program for Leadership and Enrichment Academy) is a place for students who want to take Advanced Placement, honors and Santa Barbara City College courses during high school, director Erik Nielsen said. Traditional courses have a focus on leadership and getting out of the classroom, he said.

The newest program, San Marcos’ Entrepreneurship Academy, started this year. Director Alex Sheldon said the classes get students ready to start their own businesses after high school. Members of the business community work with them individually while students take SBCC dual enrollment courses in marketing, economics and finance, he said.

The district’s transfer application period opens Jan. 6 for the 2014-15 school year and the deadline is Feb. 18. The Santa Barbara district lets students transfer from school to school within the district, but hasn’t accepted people from outside the district since 2009.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

2013 SBUSD Academy Showcase Dec. 18

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 