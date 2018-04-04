Academy Carnival/Music Fest Supports Scholarship Fund

Garden Street Academy will host its 10th annual Carnival and Music Festival, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on the school campus, 2300 Garden St. Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the event supportthe academy’s scholarship fund.

Admission is free and the event will feature a variety of live performances including the Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band.

Purchase of a $12 wristband provides all-inclusive and unlimited access to vintage-style boardwalk games, bouncy houses, face-painting, a mini-salon (henna tattoos, nails, hair-styling); UCSB climbing wall; Santa Barbara Museum of Art activity; and speed-stacking demo.

Food available for purchase features a barbecue meal prepared by the South Coast Kiwani’s Club, a beer tent, Pinkberry booth for frozen treats, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy.

Raffle prizes include a Disneyland Park Hopper family pack, local shopping spree, theater tickets and restaurant gift cards.

Garden Street Academy thanks carnival sponsors Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Willis Towers Watson.

“We are excited for our 10th annual fundraising Carnival and Music Festival. It is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon with friends and family, and the entire Santa Barbara community is invited to share in the fun,” said Lisa Leffler, academy parent and carnival organizer.

For more information, visit www.GardenStreetAcademy.org.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.