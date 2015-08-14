Academy of Art University Invites Aspiring Art Students to Open House

Advice

Academy of Art University will hold a Santa Barbara Open House Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5490 Hollister Ave. to help aspiring artists find their career path.

Academy of Art University invites you to a day of exploration, education and a look at what your future could hold. Let the possibilities inspire your imagination.

Academy of Art University welcomes students to explore their future at this Open House event, where they will have the opportunity to meet with experienced Academy alumni and University representatives to get feedback on their work and to learn about our more than 30 wonderful areas of artistic study available within our thriving artist’s community.

Students will also learn more about our programs, admissions, campus life, financial aid options and flexible online classes, in addition to our study abroad opportunities, military benefits and pre-college art experience classes for high school students.

Students who attend will also have the chance to complete their registration for Fall 2015 or Spring 2016.

Founded in 1929, the Academy offers AA, BA, BFA, BS, B.ARCH*, MA, MFA, and M.ARCH degree programs, as well as continuing art education, pre-college art experience programs and teacher grants.

Our faculty is a team of award-winning creative professionals and industry veterans committed to providing education rooted in practical, hands-on applications.

Whether students are studying film, advertising or industrial design, the chance to apply their skills in classes that simulate real production and design studios gives them an incredible edge.

The chance to collaborate on significant projects with other students, faculty and professional companies opens the gateway for many exciting opportunities post-graduation.

We look forward to continuing our great informational sessions in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Aug. 15. We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit academyart.edu.

*B.ARCH is currently in candidacy status.