Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Academy of Art University Invites Aspiring Art Students to Open House

By Brittany Vargas for Academy of Art University | August 14, 2015 | 8:51 a.m.

Academy of Art University will hold a Santa Barbara Open House Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5490 Hollister Ave. to help aspiring artists find their career path.

Academy of Art University invites you to a day of exploration, education and a look at what your future could hold. Let the possibilities inspire your imagination.

Academy of Art University welcomes students to explore their future at this Open House event, where they will have the opportunity to meet with experienced Academy alumni and University representatives to get feedback on their work and to learn about our more than 30 wonderful areas of artistic study available within our thriving artist’s community.  

Students will also learn more about our programs, admissions, campus life, financial aid options and flexible online classes, in addition to our study abroad opportunities, military benefits and pre-college art experience classes for high school students.

Students who attend will also have the chance to complete their registration for Fall 2015 or Spring 2016.

Founded in 1929, the Academy offers AA, BA, BFA, BS, B.ARCH*, MA, MFA, and M.ARCH degree programs, as well as continuing art education, pre-college art experience programs and teacher grants.

Our faculty is a team of award-winning creative professionals and industry veterans committed to providing education rooted in practical, hands-on applications.

Whether students are studying film, advertising or industrial design, the chance to apply their skills in classes that simulate real production and design studios gives them an incredible edge.

The chance to collaborate on significant projects with other students, faculty and professional companies opens the gateway for many exciting opportunities post-graduation.

We look forward to continuing our great informational sessions in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Aug. 15. We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit academyart.edu.

*B.ARCH is currently in candidacy status.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 