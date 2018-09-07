Friday, September 7 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Votes to Bundle Accessory-Dwelling Revisions with Adoption of New Zoning Ordinance

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 7, 2018 | 6:37 p.m.

The Goleta City Council this week approved fine-tuning an amendment to a local ordinance governing where accessory dwelling units can be built.

The council on Tuesday evening decided 4-1, with Councilman Roger Aceves opposing, that state-mandated accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in front yard areas of single-family homes warrants an amendment to Goleta’s existing ADU ordinance. The vote directs staff to bundle text revisions addressing new construction for ADUs with the adoption of Goleta's new citywide zoning regulations either at a future meeting or after the next change to state ADU law, whichever comes first. 

The text amendment will be bundled with future ordinance work. 

“I’m abstaining because I don’t know what we are voting for,” Aceves said.

It’s not currently “prohibited,” but a property owner proposing to construct an ADU in the front of a house needs to demonstrate that it’s “subordinate” in size, appearance and location, Valerie Cantella, Goleta's public information officer, told Noozhawk.

Tuesday’s discussion was part of an effort to comply with new rules from the Legislature and came to the council because of an ongoing effort by the state to address what it has deemed a housing supply crisis. The Legislature passed laws in 2016 regarding ADUs.

The alternative housing structures are believed to help provide affordable housing options and aim to increase the housing supply.

ADUs — commonly referred to as “granny flats” — can be built within the same structure as the main home, in an attached structure such as a garage on the property, or as a self-contained detached unit. Additional housing legislation was passed by Senate Bill 229 and Assembly Bill 494, which went into effect Jan. 1.

City and county ordinances for ADUs must comply with state law.

“There is a number of residents that misunderstand that the ADUs have been mandated on local governments,” Councilman Michael Bennett said. “The state is chipping away at our local discretion. It’s going to become more serious over time as opposed to getting any better.”

Goleta’s ordinance limits all ADUs to 800 square feet or half the size of the main home, whichever is less. The height range is 12 to 16 feet. The property owner must reside in either the main dwelling or ADU for five years after the ADU is built. No additional parking space is required for the ADU. 

Potential effects

City staff calculated 614 lots with the capacity to accommodate ADUs in the front area of a home.

“That’s a significant number of our housing stock,” Councilman Kyle Richards said. “There are more than I would have predicted there would have been."

According to a staff report, Goleta’s four residential sub-areas are nearly built-out, and the layout of existing houses leaves limited opportunity for new construction for ADUs within the front yard areas of lots throughout the city. 

Senior planner J. Ritterbeck said city staff used a geographic information system to map existing structures on residentially zoned lots to analyze the housing characteristics in Golet. Structures on the map include single-family dwellings as well as accessory structures such as attached and detached garages. 

Examining the front yards of Goleta homes — street by street — staff verified the front setback for each house, according to Ritterbeck.

Of the more than 5,200 residential lots analyzed in the study, the majority of homes currently border and are parallel to the front yard setback, leaving little to no space for ADUs in the front yard without some form of required public notice hearing for discretionary review by the city’s zoning administrator, and could trigger review by Goleta’s Design Review Board. 

About 88 percent of homes in Goleta have no possibility for new construction to accommodate an ADU between the existing dwelling and the front setback line, according to city staff.

For the less than 12 percent of remaining homes within the city, the existing single-family dwellings are determined to be configured in a manner that still provide enough space to allow new construction of at least a 400-square-foot ADU. 

“Because the fees are so high still, or at least fairly high, I don’t think there will be a rush,” Mayor Pro Tempore Stuart Kasdin said of ADU applicants.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 