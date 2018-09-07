Goleta Council Votes to Bundle Accessory-Dwelling Revisions with Adoption of New Zoning Ordinance

The Goleta City Council this week approved fine-tuning an amendment to a local ordinance governing where accessory dwelling units can be built.

The council on Tuesday evening decided 4-1, with Councilman Roger Aceves opposing, that state-mandated accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in front yard areas of single-family homes warrants an amendment to Goleta’s existing ADU ordinance. The vote directs staff to bundle text revisions addressing new construction for ADUs with the adoption of Goleta's new citywide zoning regulations either at a future meeting or after the next change to state ADU law, whichever comes first.

The text amendment will be bundled with future ordinance work.

“I’m abstaining because I don’t know what we are voting for,” Aceves said.

It’s not currently “prohibited,” but a property owner proposing to construct an ADU in the front of a house needs to demonstrate that it’s “subordinate” in size, appearance and location, Valerie Cantella, Goleta's public information officer, told Noozhawk.

Tuesday’s discussion was part of an effort to comply with new rules from the Legislature and came to the council because of an ongoing effort by the state to address what it has deemed a housing supply crisis. The Legislature passed laws in 2016 regarding ADUs.

The alternative housing structures are believed to help provide affordable housing options and aim to increase the housing supply.

ADUs — commonly referred to as “granny flats” — can be built within the same structure as the main home, in an attached structure such as a garage on the property, or as a self-contained detached unit. Additional housing legislation was passed by Senate Bill 229 and Assembly Bill 494, which went into effect Jan. 1.

City and county ordinances for ADUs must comply with state law.

“There is a number of residents that misunderstand that the ADUs have been mandated on local governments,” Councilman Michael Bennett said. “The state is chipping away at our local discretion. It’s going to become more serious over time as opposed to getting any better.”

Goleta’s ordinance limits all ADUs to 800 square feet or half the size of the main home, whichever is less. The height range is 12 to 16 feet. The property owner must reside in either the main dwelling or ADU for five years after the ADU is built. No additional parking space is required for the ADU.

Potential effects

City staff calculated 614 lots with the capacity to accommodate ADUs in the front area of a home.

“That’s a significant number of our housing stock,” Councilman Kyle Richards said. “There are more than I would have predicted there would have been."

According to a staff report, Goleta’s four residential sub-areas are nearly built-out, and the layout of existing houses leaves limited opportunity for new construction for ADUs within the front yard areas of lots throughout the city.

Senior planner J. Ritterbeck said city staff used a geographic information system to map existing structures on residentially zoned lots to analyze the housing characteristics in Golet. Structures on the map include single-family dwellings as well as accessory structures such as attached and detached garages.

Examining the front yards of Goleta homes — street by street — staff verified the front setback for each house, according to Ritterbeck.

Of the more than 5,200 residential lots analyzed in the study, the majority of homes currently border and are parallel to the front yard setback, leaving little to no space for ADUs in the front yard without some form of required public notice hearing for discretionary review by the city’s zoning administrator, and could trigger review by Goleta’s Design Review Board.

About 88 percent of homes in Goleta have no possibility for new construction to accommodate an ADU between the existing dwelling and the front setback line, according to city staff.

For the less than 12 percent of remaining homes within the city, the existing single-family dwellings are determined to be configured in a manner that still provide enough space to allow new construction of at least a 400-square-foot ADU.

“Because the fees are so high still, or at least fairly high, I don’t think there will be a rush,” Mayor Pro Tempore Stuart Kasdin said of ADU applicants.

