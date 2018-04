Accident Brings Highway 101 to Halt

GOLETA — A small pickup pulling a dune buggy overturned on Highway 101, bringing the southbound lanes to a standstill for at least an hour Tuesday afternoon. Officials said nobody was injured in the accident, which occurred around 3:40 p.m. on southbound 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road. But coincidentally, among the vehicles blocked by the debris were two ambulances with patients en route to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said country fire Capt. Eli Iskow, the department spokesman. Authorities shut down the northbound lanes for a time in order to funnel them through the accident scene, he said.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >