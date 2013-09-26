Accident Damages Tanker Carrying Liquid Oxygen

Santa Barbara County firefighters were standing by Thursday afternoon while 3,500 gallons of liquid oxygen were unloaded from a damaged tanker truck near Gaviota.

The tanker was damaged at about 10:30 a.m., when it was rear-ended by another vehicle on the northbound onramp from Highway 101 to Highway 1, according to fire Engineer Russ Sechler.

Two people — a 35-year-old man and a child — suffered minor injuries in that crash, Sechler said.

The tanker truck was rendered undriveable in the accident, which required the oxygen to be transferred to another tanker.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the two-hour process of transferring the highly flammable contents of the tanker.

